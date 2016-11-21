Alibaba Cloud Stretches Global Reach With 4 New Services

Alibaba Cloud ideas to open four new knowledge features outside China, the cloud system of Alibaba Holdings Ltd claimed on Friday, because it attempts to seize world wide industry reveal from major people Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft.The data features in Dubai, Germany, Japan and Australia can extend the reach of China's major cloud processing company to every key continent, and scars the most recent part of the unit's $1 billion infrastructure expense drive.Also called Aliyun, the machine has flourished locally thanks to Beijing's strategic focus on developing homegrown cloud engineering, while international firms have grappled with stringent accreditation limitations in the country.