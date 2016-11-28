SwiftKey Keyboard Software Gets Hindi, Gujarati Transliteration Function

Microsoft-owned mobile keyboard firm SwiftKey on Friday launched the transliteration function in Hindi and Gujarati languages. The company have been working on the phonetic writing or transliteration or multi-script typing for long, and it will let customers key in English to form appropriate Hindi or Gujarati words. SwiftKey already presents keyboards in 22 Indian languages.In the up-to-date SwiftKey software, which will be moving out soon via Google Perform, the transliteration function will be immediately allowed for people who curently have Hindi or Gujarati language designs installed on the smartphones. This can imply that customers when writing in the QWERTY format will dsicover Hindi or Gujarati words in British letters. One of the spotlight features of the SwiftKey app is it offers term ideas in both texts, and also shows next word forecasts in these languages, all while being in the English keyboard.