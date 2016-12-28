India Has Best Fascination with Cellular Progress Courses, Says Google

India overtook the US to become the greatest state when it comes to fascination with mobile development classes in 2016, Bing India claimed on Thursday - research queries for portable progress classes from India found 200 per cent year-on-year development within the last two years.Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra led with bulk of Search queries for mobile creator courses. "We've observed tremendous reaction across portable developer classes from India, with 16,500 students enrolling every month, trying out Android growth, portable Internet progress and understanding new cloud-based technology programs," claimed Peter Lubbers, Head, Google Creator Teaching, in a statement.