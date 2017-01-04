National wildlife shooter Joel Sartore is preventing to save endangered species by creating people fall deeply in love with them.

Joel Sartore had been a National Geographical wildlife photographer for 15 years when his wife, Kathy, was diagnosed with breast cancer. With three young children in the home, he took a year down perform to nurse her through radiation therapy and chemotherapy.This stop from travelling the world to take photos gave him the opportunity to slow down and consider the influence of of his work."Magazine stories come and move," he says."But I had not seen the predicament of jeopardized species improving therefore I thought about what I really could do to truly really make a difference?"The answer came to him while he was photographing a naked mole-rat at a youngsters' zoo in his home community of Lincoln, Nebraska.