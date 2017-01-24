Google Voice, a call-forwarding and voicemail support began by research giant back in 2009, has acquired an update that delivers its software with an even more organised look depending on the search giant. Bing, by its own admission, needed many years to provide a substantial upgrade to the application but has presented it with new features.
Google Words Will get Overhauled Throughout Android, iOS, as well as Net Apps
Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded on Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:20 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment